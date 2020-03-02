GREENSBORO — Brittany Christina McKinney, charged in the New Year’s Day killings of three people, including her daughter, has been transferred from the Guilford County jail to a state psychiatric hospital.
A District Court judge approved the transfer after a request from McKinney’s legal team.
The 29-year-old McKinney, who worked through a temporary agency, has been on suicide watch since her arrest.
No other court dates are currently scheduled for what could be a death-penalty case.
“Until such time as the doctors determine that she is no longer in need of treatment at their hospital, we won’t be able to do anything with her case,” said Greensboro attorney Wayne Baucino, who is representing McKinney.
Steve Cole, a Guilford County assistant district attorney, would not comment specifically on the case but did say what happens next is up to a judge.
“It’s ultimately a call that’s made by the professionals,” Cole said.
McKinney is charged with the shooting deaths of her 10-year-old daughter, Mkenzie; a 2-year-old niece; and 61-year-old Jerry Griffin, whose relationship to McKinney up until recently had been unclear.
“He was a friend who she was living with, and she was assisting him in dealing with some of the health issues he had,” Baucino said.
Investigators haven’t offered a motive and are still trying to determine what led to the slayings.
McKinney’s lone brush with the law involved a traffic infraction in Onslow County some time ago.
“This was a tragedy for everyone concerned,” said Baucino, a veteran of capital cases. “We are still in the very early stages of investigating this case and hope people will reserve judgement until the investigation is completed and all of the facts are known.”
In January, during her first appearance before a judge, McKinney stood emotionless as Cole read the names and ages of the three victims.
In his motion to get McKinney transferred to a psychiatric hospital, Baucino said his client’s behavior has since deteriorated. At times, McKinney refuses to dress or keep herself clean and has episodes of screaming fits.
“Conversations with jail staff make it clear that they believe that the defendant is in need of treatment in order to prevent further disability or deterioration,” Baucino wrote.
On New Year’s Day — a Wednesday — police officers were performing a welfare check at a house in the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive, a southeast Greensboro subdivision, when they discovered the bodies about 11:15 a.m.
McKinney’s daughter, MKenzie, and Griffin were dead when police arrived. Two-year-old Serenity Taliem Rose, McKinney’s niece, later died of her injuries.
And McKinney was gone.
Police eventually apprehended her at a nearby convenience store. Officers responding to an unrelated call were able to connect McKinney to a hit-and-run accident that took place about 11:30 a.m. — shortly after the bodies were found — at East Wendover Avenue and North English Street.
Witnesses told police that the driver got out of a GMC vehicle — later discovered to have belonged to Griffin — and fled the scene.
A woman who said she was McKinney’s sister told a local TV station that she got a call from her admitting to the crimes.
“She said, ‘I killed everybody. I shot everybody in the house,’ ” claimed Delilah Merritt, who lives out of state.
