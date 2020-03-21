MADISON — Ninety miles apart, my twin daughters spiked fevers at the same hour Tuesday night.
My logical brain turned mute. I felt a shrill rush of panic – the kind that leaves your ears buzzing and your fingertips numb. Nauseating guilt was close behind.
At 20, my fraternal-twin girls are sophomores in college – artist and textile design student Carol Lily at N.C. State producing custom fabrics, and musician Tallulah Rose, aka “T. Rose,” at UNC-Chapel Hill, where she spins alternative music on campus radio and studies archaeology.
Having spent the week reading New York Times stories about the COVID-19 pandemic, I was already a bit obsessed on Tuesday. And my job as a journalist had me reporting almost exclusively on my rural county’s reaction to the threat of coronavirus.
Holding the digital thermometer, Carol Lily began to cry. I snatched it for a read and took it again, getting a modest 99.7 each time.
“I’m sure you are absolutely fine, sweetheart,’’ was my refrain.
I had caved a week earlier and said yes to Carol Lily’s trip with four other girls to West Palm Beach for spring break. The crew had pledged to mostly stay in at their rental, hit the beach and avoid crowds.
“I’m legally an adult, Mama. I have been for the last two years, in fact,’’ she had groaned through laughter when I hesitated to let her make her first big road trip.
I had failed her. And her fledgling fever proved it, I thought and raced to the computer to review news about various dignitaries testing positive for COVID-19 after visiting Trump in West Palm.
The guilt felt like someone had thrown a 30-pound lead blanket over me – the kind they sell at Walmart to lull insomniacs to sleep.
The girls’ father would have insisted they stay home and safe. I’m sure of it. But I couldn’t speak with my ex-husband for his wisdom. The girls' newspaper editor dad died in 2011 after a motorcycle crash along Mobile Bay.
And frankly, I was embarrassed to tell my friends I had let my children beyond a 20-foot perimeter as the microbial threat made the ordinary decisions of parenting seem surreal.
I took a 30-minute nap. But no escape. In my dreams, I chased Carol Lily through the yard, trying to paste a nicotine patch on her arm. My subconscious swept out my fear that C.L.’s Juul vaping habit may have made her lungs more vulnerable to diseases like COVID-19.
What kind of Southern mama worth her salt lets her daughter vape, anyway?
“No, sweet pea, you ab-so-lute-ly do not have the coronavirus,’’ I repeated, handing her sparkling grape juice in Sunday crystal and urging her to distract herself with a call to a friend. “Don’t vape, please. This is way too dangerous,’’ I pleaded. Clearly shaken, she agreed.
Some 10 minutes later, Carol Lily knocked on my bedroom door. “Mama, mama, T. Rose has a fever, too.’’
I’d agreed to let T. Rose return to Chapel Hill last Sunday to spend time with a friend. Guitar over her shoulder, she’d said, “I know, I know, ’’ to my warnings to heed social distancing. She shrugged away, rushed toward her dorm, the bright tattoo on her forearm reminding me just how much control I’ve surrendered.
This is the year “Deejay Beatnik” is seeking more independence from her mother after years of bear hugs. Why did it have to be the year of the apocalypto super bug?
“How do you know T. Rose has a fever, and why hasn’t she called me to tell me?’’ I asked Carol Lily, who’d heard the news from the girls’ mutual friend in Asheville.
Indeed, T. Rose had shared her 100.2 reading with her Instagram friends, but not with me. And just seven years ago, I’d watched her struggle for breath in a hospital room at Mission Hospital when a regular old “run of the mill” virus triggered asthma.
Livid at not being informed, I phoned her. “I’m fine, Mama. Really. I will be fine, and I can go get tested if I get worse,’’ T. Rose said, calm and upbeat. “I’m going to have to bring you home, honey, this is too serious,’’ I countered.
In tears, I found about a thimble’s worth of Pinot Grigio in the fridge and queued up “Curb Your Enthusiasm’’ to blunt my worry.
Larry David lulled me back to sleep. And when I woke, both girls had shaken their fevers.
Still, I feel guilty. Still, I wish I had more control over my precious babes and their safety.
Tomorrow both girls will be home.
Maybe I’ll teach them some embroidery stitches my late mother taught me. Perhaps we’ll harvest dandelion greens in the yard? Maybe T. Rose will build one of her banjos from a cigar box in the garage while Carol Lily paints? Or we’ll bake cupcakes and sew up some hospital masks for the troops. At least I’ll have a few weeks to pretend I have a little sway over my little women.
