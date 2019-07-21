LOWGAP — A Surry County man was charged with murder on Saturday after authorities discovered human remains believed to be those of another Surry County man who went missing last August.
Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt said authorities executed a search warrant at 321 Bowtie Lane on Saturday. During the search, detectives located human remains buried on the property that are believed to be those of Michael Dean Martin, went missing in August of 2018.
Authorities involved in the search included members of the Surry County Sheriff's Office SWAT team along with members of the Mount Airy Police Crisis Management Team and the SBI.
Surry County detectives arrested Javier Gonzalez Garcia, 47, and charged him with the murder of Martin. Garcia was being held in the Surry County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
Meanwhile, authorities have sent the human remains to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and positive identification.
Cynthia Martin told the Journal last December that she had not seen her son, who was 35 years old, since Aug. 18, 2018, when he was last seen walking after being dropped off at exit 100 on Interstate 77 in Surry County.
The mother said her son had talked about possibly going to Winston-Salem the last time she talked to him, just before he was seen near I-77.
Mike Martin had a history of using drugs and had gone through broken relationships, a spotty work record and trouble with the law, his mother said. But before he disappeared he never went more than two days without texting or calling.
The investigation is ongoing, Hiatt said.