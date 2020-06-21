Here's the latest information about COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 52,801 as of noon Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,412 new confirmed infections since Saturday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 2,402 cases of COVID-19 and 106 related deaths as of Sunday's report. These numbers represent one-day increases of 50 new cases and no new deaths.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available from Guilford County Public Health, the county said it has been notified of 2,320 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 101 deaths. Those numbers are increases of 76 new cases but no news deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said 310 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,244 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Sunday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 939 total cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 735 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,524 cases and 28 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,054 cases and 26 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 166 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,220 statewide as of Sunday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of eight new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said, as of Sunday, 845 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 (with 74% of hospitals reporting). That's 38 fewer than Saturday.
N.C. congregate settings: State officials on Friday reported that there were 191 ongoing outbreaks (two or more confirmed cases) at nursing homes, residential care facilities, correctional facilities and other settings statewide where numerous people live in close contact. The 191 cases is five fewer than the last state report, which was issued Tuesday. In Guilford County, the number of outbreaks declined by one to seven. State health officials said an outbreak at Malachi House II in Greensboro has ended. Ten residents and six staff members fell ill, according to state health officials, and all recovered.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories had recorded more than 2.24 million confirmed and probable cases as of Sunday afternoon. The number of cases increased by 32,411 from the previous day. The CDC on Sunday reported 119,615 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 560 deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.