COVID-19 update: SUNDAY’s numbers
N.C. cases: 44,119, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, up 1,443 since Saturday. It’s the second highest one-day increase in new cases in North Carolina since the pandemic reached the state in early March. The state reported an increase of 14,159 in completed COVID-19 tests, for a total of 627,130.
In Guilford County: 2,032 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 91 deaths, according the state data. The Guilford County Department of Public Health reported a total of 94 deaths as of 3 p.m. Friday.
N.C. deaths: 1,109 statewide, according to state health officials. One additional death occurred on Sunday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 798 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That’s 25 fewer than Saturday.
