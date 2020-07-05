COVID-19 Update: Sunday’s numbers
Number of N.C. cases: 72,983 as of 11:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,329 new confirmed infections since Saturday. Nine percent of all tests were positive. Of these infections, 45% were reported in people ages 25-49, according to the state’s website.
In Guilford County: 3,094 cases and 117 related deaths as of Sunday’s report. These numbers represent an increase of 39 new cases and the same number of deaths as was reported on Saturday.
N.C. deaths: 1,396, which reflects one additional death from Saturday’s report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 949 people are hospitalized, four more than reported on Saturday.
Across the U.S.: About 2.84 million confirmed and probable cases as of Sunday afternoon, an increase of 52,228 since Saturday, according to the most recent update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Sunday reported 129,576 deaths, a one-day increase of 271 new deaths.
