Number of N.C. cases: 14,764 as of 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of 404 cases since Saturday.

In the Triad: Guilford County has 592 cases, an increase of 18 cases; Forsyth has 373; Randolph, 338; Davidson, 202; Alamance, 172; and Rockingham County, 40.

Deaths: 547 statewide, according to state health officials, which is 3 more than Saturday. That includes 38 in Guilford County, the same number of deaths as Saturday, state data show.

Hospitalizations and recoveries: Guilford County is reporting 121 people hospitalized, and 250 recovered from the coronavirus as of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available.

Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Saturday afternoon was nearly 1.27 million, an increase of nearly 26,000 new cases since Friday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported on Saturday there have been 77,034 total deaths, an increase of 1,557 deaths over Friday's figures.

