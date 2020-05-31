Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina:
Number of N.C. cases: 28,589 lab-confirmed cases as of 11:24 a.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases increased by 916 cases since Saturday, when the state recorded its highest one-day total of 1,185 new cases.
In Guilford County: 1,227 cases and 64 related deaths as of Saturday; The state had not updated county-by-county data as of 1 p.m. Sunday. Guilford County Public Health officials are reporting 65 deaths to date.
In the Triad: As of Saturday, the most recent county-by-county data available from the state: Alamance County has reported 329 cases and 20 deaths, Davidson County has had 398 cases and 13 deaths, Forsyth County has had 1,253 cases and 11 deaths, Randolph County has had 659 cases and 13 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 92 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 886, which is nine more since Saturday.
N.C. hospitalizations: 649 people, which is 11 more than Saturday. The state set a record Thursday when 708 people were reported hospitalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.