Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers
Number of N.C. cases: 35,456 as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases increased statewide by 831 since Saturday. Sunday's increase came on a day when the state completed 13,876 tests, with a total of 511,266 tests completed.
In Guilford County: 1,614 cumulative cases and 78 deaths as of Sunday. The number of cases increased countywide by 41 since Saturday and no new deaths. That's 30 cases per 10,000 residents.
N.C. deaths: 966 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of four from Saturday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 696 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's a decrease of 12 since Saturday.
Across the U.S.: 1.89 million cases Saturday, an increase of 29,034 new cases since Friday, according to the most recent update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Saturday reported 109,192 total deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 1,128 fatalities.
