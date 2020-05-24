COVID-19 update: Sunday’s numbers
Number of N.C. cases: 23,222 as of about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of 497 new cases since Saturday.
In Guilford County: 1,049 cases and 52 related deaths. That’s an increase of 16 cases since Saturday; the number of deaths remains the same. Guilford is one of five N.C. counties to record 1,000 or more cases. Mecklenburg County has the highest case count at 3,231 (73 deaths), followed by Wake at 1,448 (32 deaths), Durham at 1,262 (42 deaths), and Wayne at 1,000 (18 deaths).
N.C. deaths: 744, seven more since Saturday.
N.C. hospitalizations: 587 people are hospitalized, two fewer than Saturday, with 80% of hospitals reporting.
Across the U.S.: More than 1.57 million cases as of Friday, an increase of 20,522 since Thursday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Friday reported 94,150 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 1,089.
