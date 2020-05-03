The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 11,664 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 155 cases since Saturday. Cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 99 of the state's 100 counties.
32 N.C. counties have reported 100 or more cases. Eight have recorded at least 300: Mecklenburg (1,724), Wake (874), Durham (762), Wayne (677), Guilford (439), Rowan (388), Chatham (378) and Cabarrus (313).
Also Friday, state health officials released case and fatality data by ZIP code.
In Guilford County: There are two different counts of Guilford County's numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has reported 439 cases of COVID-19 and 31 related deaths as of Sunday's report.
• The Guilford County Department of Public Health, meanwhile, said it has been notified of 435 cases of the coronavirus and 30 deaths as of noon Friday. (Data had not been updated as of 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.) County health officials also said 102 people are hospitalized and 163 people have recovered from the coronavirus as of noon Friday.
In the Triad: Four counties around Guilford have recorded 100 or more cases of COVID-19. They are Forsyth (267 cases, five deaths), Randolph (238, three deaths), Davidson (179, eight deaths) and Alamance (124, two deaths). Rockingham County has recorded 26 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 422 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 2 since Saturday. Mecklenburg County, with 49 deaths, has reported more fatalities than any other N.C. county. No new deaths were reported in Guilford County on Sunday, which had 31 deaths recorded, state data show.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 475 people — 27 fewer than on Saturday — are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
Across the U.S.: There have been 1.09 million confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Saturday, an increase of 30,326 new cases, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported 64,283 total deaths, an increase of 1,829 in one day.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Doing their part: Photo portraits of some of Guilford County's 'essential' heroes
Essential
Deanna Proctor, 58, has worked in Environmental Services at Cone Health for almost eight years. She says doing her job makes her feel good, but not like a hero. "I keep it clean and safe," Proctor said. "They can't do their job if I don't do mine."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential
Todd McNeal, 56, is a mechanic and will have worked at Cone Health 24 years in September. He is part of the facilities team, a department critical to keeping all systems, mechanical, electrical and HVAC, in the hospital buildings running. While he doesn't consider himself to be a hero, he thinks his team is the hero. "We work hard to make sure our patients are safe and our employees are safe," McNeal said. He wants to thank the community for all the support they have shown to the hospital.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential Nurse navigator
Dana Herndon, 50, is a thoracic oncology nurse navigator who has worked with Cone Health since 1996. Her job is to work with a team of health care providers to expedite care for those battling lung caner. She said she feels embraced and loved by the community and somewhat heroic. "I feel we are all priceless in the medical field right now,"Herndon said. She offers a few words of encouragement. "Stay safe. Do what you're suppose to do, social distance, wear your mask, protect yourself. We can do this together. We will get through this."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential
Ifeoma Oraegbunam, 42, is a nurse at Cone Health at Wesley Long Hospital where she has been for 12 years. Oraegbunam has been caring for covid-19 patients and seen them recover and be discharged without complications. "We have to be there for the patients to take care of them," Oraegbunan said, "to help them get better so they can go back to their loved ones."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
essential Banker
Jay Harris, 56, is Triad market president of Iberiabank in Greensboro. “We need to be able to take care of our clients’ needs with deposits, wire transfers and all the normal things that they do bankingwise, whether that’s on the retail or commercial side,” Harris said. Recent weeks have been about the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans, which cover eight weeks of payroll. “In Greensboro, we closed and funded every single application that came to us,” Harris said. “We’re helping the companies, but we’re also helping those individuals continue to pay the mortgage, pay their rent and just keep their household going. And that feels really good.”
Woody Marshall/News & Record
essential newspaper carrier
James Doggett, 60, has been a newspaper carrier for the News & Record for 30 years. He says that getting the newspaper to his customers doorstep is essential work. "People like to know what's going on, especially in Greensboro." The secret to delivering newspapers is to love your job, Dogget says, but it gets hard when the weather is bad. "Irving Park has the best customers on the planet," he says with a smile.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
essential Biscuit Maker
Canisia Gary, 40, is the operator of the Biscuitville on West Market Street in Greensboro. Gary says in her 18 years with the company, she’s done every job at the store, including making biscuits. “Being an essential worker on the front line is helping out everyone that can’t help themselves,” she says. When she’s making biscuits, she likes to get 30 biscuits in a batch. “If you need a biscuit, I will be glad to take care of you.”
Woody Marshall/News & Record
essential cashier
Carol Leonard, 62, has been a cashier at Food Lion on Groometown Road for 15 years. Many customers seek her out her check-out line when they shop. "We try for friendliness, cleanliness and well-stockedness," Leonard says with a smile. She is not worried about her safety when she's working at the store. "Food Lion is doing a good job taking of their associates and their customers. It's in God's hands. He's going to take me when he's ready, and he's not ready yet." She sees a lot of good in her customers. "I'm seeing people shopping for their parents and their elderly neighbors. There's a lot of love in this community right now. Always, but more so right now."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
essential pharmacist
Brooke Fowler, 42, has been a pharmacist at Gate City Pharmacy for 18 years. Fowler feels that pharmacists are essential in all communities. “Without pharmacists, patients would not be able to get medications to maintain a healthy lifestyle and prevent complications that mean they would have to go to the hospital.” Fowler said. “I don’t feel like a hero. If I weren’t at work I would feel like I’m not doing my part.” Fowler added, “When you decide to go into health care, you have an innate calling that this is what you want to do, you want to help people.”
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential hand sanitizer
Bill Norman, 60, sits comfortably in a rocking chair with barrels of whiskey at Fainting Goat Distillery in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The distillery is making about 1000 gallons of hand sanitizer a week since it stopped producing spirits in March. "Once we realized it was something that we could do, we knew it was something we had to do," Norman said. The distillery is giving away hand sanitizer to the public. "The thing that is just beautiful to me is when someone calls and says 'Are you guys selling hand sanitizer' and I'm able to say, 'No we're giving it away.'"
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential Firefighter
Amber Cook, 28, has been a firefighter for two years and works at Station 31 in Whitsett, N.C. She is also in the Army Reserve. Working during a pandemic is like any other day for firefighters. "We handle everything public servicewise and healthwise. There are no days off; we're always here," Cook says. "We come here and do our job and go home." Cook reminds citizens to "Stay home, be safe and wash your hands."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential Nutritional Worker
Norma Yates, 57, is the school nutritional manager at Wellborn Elementary in High Point, N.C. Her team prepared 950 lunches and breakfasts that will be delivered to six satellite locations on Thursday, April 16, 2020. "It makes me feel great because I enjoy what I do," Yates said. "Kids still need to be fed, and I know that families are struggling right now. They've lost their jobs, and I think this is a big help to them."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
essential police officer
S. A. Hairston, 36, is a Greensboro Police corporal. "As an officer, there are times we may be called to go above and beyond," Hairston said. "It's a privilege to be considered essential and to help those in need." When asked about the grocery store workers and other essential workers, he said, "I think they're just as essential, if not more, because they're keeping the routines semi-routine for our citizens." He doesn't consider himself a hero. "The nurses and the doctors are the real heroes. They're on the front lines dealing with it."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential EMS
Ron Morataya is a paramedic for Guilford County EMS. "You know what you're getting into when you start this job. But this is one of those things you cannot plan for," Morataya said. "People still get sick; we still have to provide service to the county." Does he think of himself as a hero? "No sir. Not at all. This is just part of my job."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
essential_PA
Mina Fawze, 26, is a physician assistant in the emergency department at Cone Health. "We triage folks that are very sick and treat them appropriately," Fawze said. She wanted to let all the essential workers know that she thanks them for all they do. "I know it can be a little scary that we have to leave our homes, but what you're doing is incredible."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential Deputy
Guilford County Sheriff's deputy H. Khan, 22, loves his job. "I love coming into here everyday. I like serving my community." Kahn said. "Our job is essential with or without the virus."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential Shelter Manager
Briana McDuffie, 25, sits in a women's dorm room in the shelter at the Salvation Army in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. McDuffie is lead case manager for the Center of Hope Shelter to Success Program designed to help people move into their own housing. She continues her work with the program participants during the coronavirus outbreak. McDuffie knows it's important to stay in touch with the participants and help them get what they need. "This is a blessing to me," McDuffie said. "I love my job. I wanted to make sure that I'm here on the front line, making sure that I get those needs met."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Postal carrier
LaTonya Adams, a city carrier assistant for the U.S. Postal Service, is on her route in Greensboro. “It is what it is,” Adams said. “If I’m going to get it, I get it. I can’t live in fear.”
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential Butcher
Sammy Ammons Jr., 49, is the owner and head meat cutter at Town and Country Meat and Produce Market in Greensboro. “People have to eat,” Ammons said. “Without grocery stores, it would have been a disaster.”
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential Truck Driver
George Carter, 63, has been a truck driver for South Atlantic Companies for almost 38 years in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Carter said, "Trucking is definitely essential. Everything you get in your household one way or another moves by a truck."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Mask Manufacturing
Wanda Holton assembles masks at Hudson's Hill in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, March 27, 2020. Holton grew up making her own clothing and worked in the garment lab at Cone Mills but never thought she’d be making protective masks. “It’s very different. You do what you have a need for. You feel like you’re being useful,” Holton said.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential Mechanic
Jonathan Gonzalez, 23, does radiator and auto repair at G and B Automotive and Radiator in Greensboro. Gonzalez says he has loved working on cars since he was a kid. “Some people still need to be on the road,” he said. Gonzalez reminds you to sanitize surfaces you frequently touch in your vehicle.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential Food Bank
Hayden Graham, 25, is volunteer leader at the Greensboro Urban Ministry food pantry in Greensboro. Graham is a full-time student at UNCG, studying philosophy. Graham said, “I look at service as what we owe other people, and during this time, I can’t imagine owing each other more.”
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Essential Kitchen
Mae Rivers, 58, is assistant supervisor in the kitchen at Greensboro Urban Ministry. "There's a virus, I know, but there's hunger also," Rivers said. "I'm here to help the homeless."
Woody Marshall/News & Record
