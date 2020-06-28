Coronavirus disease COVID-19 infection medical with typography and copy space. New official name for Coronavirus disease named COVID-19, pandemic risk background vector illustration

Covid-19 Update: Sunday’s numbers

Number of N.C. cases: 62,142 as of noon Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of 1,605 new infections since Saturday.

In Guilford County: There are 2,743 and 111 related deaths as of Sunday’s report from the state. These numbers show 53 new cases but no new deaths since Saturday. The numbers reflect 51 cases per 10,000 residents.

N.C. deaths: 1,322, which represents a one-day increase of 10 reported fatalities.

N.C. hospitalizations: 890 people are hospitalized, which is two more than Saturday.

Across the U.S.: 2.5 million confirmed and probable cases as of Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of cases nationally increased by 44,703 since Saturday. The CDC on Sunday reported 125,484 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 508 fatalities.

