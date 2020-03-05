GREENSBORO — Guilford County spends more for the operation of its schools in comparison to its wealth than most counties in North Carolina.
The county ranks 19th out of the state’s 100 counties for the “relative effort” it puts into funding the operation of its public and charter schools. That’s according to an annual study from the Public School Forum of North Carolina, which used 2017-18 data.
“Relative effort,” according to the study, means how much money a county gives its schools in relation to its “ability to pay” — essentially, its potential tax base.
The ranking does not factor the money that counties invest in school construction or major repairs such as roof replacements.
Instead, the Public School Forum’s study focuses more on the money that counties contribute annually to supplement state funding. The state pays most of the cost for the annual operation of schools while counties cover most of the cost for buildings.
Guilford — the state’s third-largest county — spent about as much per student on the annual operation of its schools in 2017-18 as did the two biggest counties, Wake and Mecklenburg. That’s despite Guilford having less “ability to pay” than those counties.
“Based on the county’s tax base and ability to fund the schools, more effort is required to provide the level of funding we provide than is required by other counties that have a larger, more robust tax base,” Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing said in an email. “It is a factual and simple concept that some people do not appreciate.”
According to the study, Wake and Mecklenburg counties ranked 78th and 83rd, respectively, for the “relative effort” it puts into funding schools.
The reason both counties fared better than Guilford is because they have more wealth to draw upon. Wake and Mecklenburg counties have more industries, corporations and properties that can be taxed than Guilford does.
“Guilford is choosing to make a greater relative effort than a county like Mecklenburg,” according to Michael Priddy, the Public School Forum’s acting president and executive director. “The citizens in Guilford, Greensboro and High Point historically have wanted to provide the best possible educational experience for children and they have been willing to do that through the use of taxation of their local wealth.”
Priddy said county governments across the state have tended to give school districts an insufficient amount of funding to keep up with the maintenance needs of buildings. That could contribute to situations like the one in Guilford County not long ago when consultants found the district has billions of dollars in needs to improve or replace aging or inadequate school facilities.
Angie Henry, the district’s chief financial and operations officer, said she thought Guilford County, as one of the biggest counties in the state, ought to aspire to a higher rank.
Priddy said the Public School Forum hopes to attract the General Assembly’s attention toward the issue as well as the state’s constitutional obligation to provide a “sound, basic” education for all students.
