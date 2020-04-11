Steady rain Sunday night into Monday morning may cause flash flooding in the Triad, a forecaster said Saturday.
Severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rain will be possible during this period in central North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Those conditions may generate flash flooding in the low-lying areas in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, said Mike Strickler, a weather service meteorologist in Raleigh.
Sunday's forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain in Winston-Salem with a high temperature near 66 degrees. Up to a half inch of rain is possible, the weather service said. The forecast for Sunday night into Monday calls for an 80% to 100% chance of rain with a low temperature around 63 degrees.
Rainfall totals might be 1 to 2½ inches, the weather service said.
The wind will range in speeds Sunday night from 15 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 39 mph, the weather service said. Wind speeds Monday will range from 15 to 18 mph with gusts reaching 44 mph.
The severe weather threat will end Monday.
