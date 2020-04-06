GREENSBORO — A strong thunderstorm is moving into northern Guilford County, according to an alert by the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
At 4:12 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Greensboro, moving southeast at 20 mph.
Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm, along with "deadly cloud to ground lightning," according to the alert.
Locations impacted include McLeansville, Summerfield, Gibsonville, Stokesdale, Haw River State Park, Lake Guilford Mackintosh Marina, Lake Townsend and Lake Jeanette Marina.
The alert expires at 5 p.m.
