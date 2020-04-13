Valentin Gimenez (from left), Walter Poulsen and Danny Sukharam, with the City of Winston-Salem, clean up a fallen tree on Collingwood Street on Monday in Winston-Salem. Due to the COVID-19 quarantine orders, only two city crews were available to clean up approximately three dozen fallen trees from last night's storm.
Yactzi Ramos (clockwise from left), 13, her mother, Biana Ayona, and her sister, Mitzi Ramos, 18, watch as a City of Winston-Salem crew cleans up a fallen tree on Konnoak Drive while her younger sister, Alina Ramos, 12, sorts beads by color on Monday in Winston-Salem. The sisters said they were watching television around 3:30 p.m. when they heard the tree in their front yard start falling toward the street. They looked out the window to see it crash on the power lines and create sparks, knocking out the power. The girls said it was the most entertainment they've had in the past few weeks since they haven't been able to attend school due to COVID-19. Mitzi, a senior at Parkland High School, said she has only four classes left until graduation. Yactzi and Alina, who both attend Flat Rock Middle School, talked about everything they miss. "I miss school, I miss my friends, I miss talking to people," said Yactzi, "and I miss my teachers," Alina added.
A Pike Electric employee works at the Five Points Intersection to restore power to approximately 3,000 customers Monday in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Crews from Bruton Cable, Pike Electric and Performance Cabling work at the Five Points Intersection to repair and restore cable and power to approximately 3,000 customers Monday in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Valentin Gimenez (from left), Walter Poulsen and Danny Sukharam, with the City of Winston-Salem, clean up a fallen tree on Collingwood Street on Monday in Winston-Salem. Due to the COVID-19 quarantine orders, only two city crews were available to clean up approximately three dozen fallen trees from last night's storm.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Crews from Pike Electric, Performance Cabling and Bruton Cable work at the Five Points intersection to repair and restore cable and power to approximately 3,000 customers Monday in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A Pike Electric employee works at the Five Points intersection to restore power to approximately 3,000 customers Monday in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Yactzi Ramos (clockwise from left), 13, her mother, Biana Ayona, and her sister, Mitzi Ramos, 18, watch as a City of Winston-Salem crew cleans up a fallen tree on Konnoak Drive while her younger sister, Alina Ramos, 12, sorts beads by color on Monday in Winston-Salem. The sisters said they were watching television around 3:30 p.m. when they heard the tree in their front yard start falling toward the street. They looked out the window to see it crash on the power lines and create sparks, knocking out the power. The girls said it was the most entertainment they've had in the past few weeks since they haven't been able to attend school due to COVID-19. Mitzi, a senior at Parkland High School, said she has only four classes left until graduation. Yactzi and Alina, who both attend Flat Rock Middle School, talked about everything they miss. "I miss school, I miss my friends, I miss talking to people," said Yactzi, "and I miss my teachers," Alina added.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Walter Poulsen, a tree trimmer for the City of Winston-Salem, uses a chainsaw to cut a fallen tree into smaller pieces on Konnoak Drive on Monday in Winston-Salem.
Storms blew through the Triad and Northwest North Carolina Sunday night into Monday morning, killing a Davidson County woman, producing a tornado in Alamance County and toppling trees, authorities said.
Beverly Long, 61, died after she was struck by a tree that fell through her mobile home at 13185 Linwood Southmont Road in the Southmont community near Lexington, Sheriff Richie Simmons of Davidson County said.
Her husband, Maurice Long, 62, was injured with cracked ribs and a fractured wrist and was taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment, according to the FOX8/WGHP.
The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that an EF-1 tornado touched down in southeastern Alamance County during the storms, said James Danco, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. The tornado produced 100 mph winds at its peak and likely damaged homes and other structures as well as toppling trees, Danco said.
The tornado was first seen over the Sutphin community and then moved over the Saxapahaw community, Danco said. The tornado then traveled into southwestern Orange County.
A survey team visited southeastern Alamance County to evaluate the tornado's path and damage, Danco said.
On Monday afternoon, Duke Energy Corp. reported that more than 6,700 of its customers were without power in Forsyth and Guilford counties.
By 8 p.m. Monday, the utility said that 963 of its customers in Forsyth County and eight of its customers in Guilford County were still without power. Duke Energy indicated that 76 of its customers in Davie, Davidson, Stokes and Wilkes counties were without electricity.
In addition, about 2,500 Blue Ridge Energy customers in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties lost power during the storms, the company said in a statement. Power was restored later Monday to all of its customers in those counties later Monday night.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, repair crews for both companies maintained social distancing and wore masks most of the time during their repair work, company spokeswomen said.
The storms knocked down trees throughout Winston-Salem as well as in Guilford, Davidson, Yadkin, Wilkes, Surry and Stokes counties, authorities said.
Trees were toppled at 40 locations in Winston-Salem, said Randy Britton, the city's senior community educator. City crews began removing the debris from city streets and roads Monday and are expected to complete their work today, Britton said.
Crews also repaired power lines near Winston-Salem's five points intersection, closing the Country Club Road portion of the intersection. The outage left 3,000 without power in that area.
Flash flooding occurred in Stokes, Watauga and Alleghany counties, the weather service said. No injuries were reported.
The storms dumped nearly an inch of rain at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem and .67 inches of rain at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, the weather service said.
Some locations in Northwest North Carolina received heavier rain amounts, the weather service said.
The storms produced 6.48 inches of rain near the Fleetwood community in southern Ashe County, 4.41 inches of rain near the Rutherwood community in eastern Watauga County, and 4.46 inches of rain in Mount Airy, the weather service said.
A strong storm system moved from the Southern Plains into the eastern United States, said Anita Silverman, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
"That one large storm was a very efficient rain producer," Silverman said.
Tuesday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in Winston-Salem and Mount Airy, and cloudy skies in Boone with high temperatures ranging from near 64 degrees in Forsyth County to near 59 degrees in Surry County and near 52 degrees in Watauga County.
Tuesday's low temperatures will range from around 41 degrees in Winston-Salem, around 39 degrees in Mount Airy and around 33 degrees in Boone with rain chances ranging from 40% to 60% in all three regions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.