Storms blew through the Triad on Monday morning, leaving thousands without power. In Guilford more than 5,700 Duke Energy customers were without power.

In Forsyth County, Duke Energy reported more than 7,900 customers in the dark as of 7:30 a.m.

Across North Carolina, a wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today, with forecasters calling for wind gusts as strong as 60 mph.

In Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and surrounding counties, a tornado watch is also in effect until noon.

