Storms blew through the Triad on Monday morning, leaving one person dead and thousands without power.
In Davidson County, one person was killed in the Southmont area, WGHP/Fox8, the Journal's newsgathering partner, reported. The person, who hasn't been identified, died at 13185 Linwood-Southmont Road.
In Forsyth County, Duke Energy reported more than 6,600 customers in the dark as of 10 a.m. a.m. In Guilford more than 4,500 Duke Energy customers were without power.
Police warned people in Winston-Salem about a tree that fell across Silas Creek Parkway before 6 a.m., blocking traffic, and said other down trees and power lines were likely.
In Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and surrounding counties, a tornado watch is also in effect until noon.
Across North Carolina, a wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today, with forecasters calling for wind gusts as strong as 60 mph.
