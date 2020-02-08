GREENSBORO — Thursday's storm, which dumped nearly 3.6 inches of rain here, led to nearly 680,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilling into two local waterways.
The city on Saturday reported the following spills, all of which were cleaned and the area treated with lime:
• 4,200 gallons from a manhole at 1518 W. Meadowview Road that entered South Buffalo Creek. The discharge lasted for about seven hours.
• 240,000 gallons from a manhole at 2318 Emerywood Road that entered South Buffalo Creek. The discharge lasted about eight hours.
• 21,000 gallons from a manhole located at 2318 Emerywood Road that entered South Buffalo Creek. The discharge lasted about seven hours.
• 750 gallons from a manhole at 1617 Stanley Road that entered South Buffalo Creek. The discharge lasted about an hour.
• 72,000 gallons from a manhole at 2200 Sharonbrook Drive that entered North Buffalo Creek. The discharge lasted about eight hours.
• 234,000 gallons from a manhole at 1310 Sunset Drive that entered North Buffalo Creek. The discharge lasted about 13 hours.
• 39,000 gallons from a manhole at 1109 Sunset Drive that entered North Buffalo Creek. The discharge lasted about 13 hours.
• 19,500 gallons from a manhole at 1310 Sunset Drive that entered North Buffalo Creek. The discharge lasted about 13 hours.
• 39,000 gallons from a manhole at 1201 Sunset Drive that entered North Buffalo Creek. The discharge lasted about 13 hours.
• 6,000 gallons from a manhole at 2701 St. Regis Road that entered the North Buffalo Creek. The discharge lasted about four hours.
Both creeks are tributaries of the Cape Fear River basin.
