GREENSBORO — Thursday night’s storm left fallen trees and closed roads in its wake, and hundreds of Duke Power customers lost power.
The National Weather Service reported a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near Greensboro, traveling at 65 mph, at 6:26 p.m.
A tree fell on a house near Lawndale and Lake Jeanette roads, according to WGHP/FOX8. It was unclear anyone was injured.
Road closings included portions of Westridge Road, Durham Street, Lake Brandt Road and East Cone Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.