GREENSBORO — Thursday night’s storm left fallen trees and closed roads in its wake, and hundreds of Duke Power customers lost power.

The National Weather Service reported a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near Greensboro, traveling at 65 mph, at 6:26 p.m.

A tree fell on a house near Lawndale and Lake Jeanette roads, according to WGHP/FOX8. It was unclear anyone was injured.

Road closings included portions of Westridge Road, Durham Street, Lake Brandt Road and East Cone Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

