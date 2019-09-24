Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
If you are a military veteran with a story to share, we want to hear from you.
The News & Record is again publishing a special "Honoring Our Veterans" section for Veterans Day. This year's insert will run in the Sunday edition on Nov. 10.
Military service is one of the most patriotic actions an American can take part in, and we want to hear from people who served.
We’re asking veterans to submit information and photos about their service. All submissions will be included in an online gallery featuring local veterans. Some will be chosen to be profiled in stories and photos in the special section.
The project will focus on living veterans who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East and other conflicts ranging from the Cold War to military interventions in places like Grenada and Panama.
The intent is to archive the stories of those who served, and who often go unrecognized for their sacrifices and service. This is not a telling of war stories. It’s a tribute.
