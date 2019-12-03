Road Closed detour sign construction
Kenwyn Caranna/Journal

STONEVILLE — Transportation officials installed an emergency closure Tuesday of the N.C. 770 bridge over U.S. 220. 

Officials said they believe an overheight vehicle struck the bridge overnight causing damage to a beam supporting the bridge. 

N.C. DOT said bridge repairs could take several weeks. 

During the closure, N.C. 770 West traffic will detour north on U.S. 220 South to return to N.C. 770. 

Drivers traveling east on N.C. 770 will detour to U.S. 220 South to the U.S. 220 Business exit, where they can take U.S. 220 North to access N.C. 770. 

Drivers in both directions should slow down when approaching the interchange. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Danielle Battaglia at 336-373-4476 and follow @dbattagliaNR on Twitter.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments