STONEVILLE — Transportation officials installed an emergency closure Tuesday of the N.C. 770 bridge over U.S. 220.
Officials said they believe an overheight vehicle struck the bridge overnight causing damage to a beam supporting the bridge.
N.C. DOT said bridge repairs could take several weeks.
During the closure, N.C. 770 West traffic will detour north on U.S. 220 South to return to N.C. 770.
Drivers traveling east on N.C. 770 will detour to U.S. 220 South to the U.S. 220 Business exit, where they can take U.S. 220 North to access N.C. 770.
Drivers in both directions should slow down when approaching the interchange.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.