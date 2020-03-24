Experts have one tip for making it through the next few weeks: Try to limit the amount of time you spend watching and reading information about the novel coronavirus.
“Watching too much television news on the pandemic is not healthy,” said Sam Gladding, a professor of counseling at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. “To stay informed is good. To overdose is depressing.”
With all the closings, from schools to stores, and warnings to avoid large groups of people, feelings of isolation will be a problem for many. To combat that, exercise, eat healthy foods and reach out to friends and relatives.
Don’t watch coverage of the pandemic around the clock every day, said Andy Hagler, the executive director of the Mental Health Association of Forsyth County.
“Hearing (or watching) the same story over and over again causes stress for those working at home or being quarantined at home,” Hagler said. “People need to take time to unplug.”
The coronavirus pandemic is a worldwide health crisis with more than 375,000 confirmed cases and more than 16,000 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization.
The United States had more than 44,000 cases of COVID-19 and 544 deaths from the disease as of noon Tuesday, according to latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. North Carolina had 398 cases as of Tuesday morning, according the latest figures from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, up from nearly 300 on Monday. There have been no COVID-19 deaths in the state.
In Guilford County, at least 16 cases had been reported as of Tuesday morning, according to the N.C. DHHS.
Constantly watching or reading news reports about the virus is the wrong approach, said Steven Scoggin, a licensed professional counselor and the interim chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
“Information mania is real and can unnecessarily increase stress in an already stressful situation,” Scoggin said.
Gladding said that people with mental illnesses, such as depression, may find it difficult to deal with the pandemic.
“People who have pre-existing mental disorders, especially depression or anxiety, may have a harder time with the coronavirus than others,” he said. “Individuals with preexisting mental disorders will most likely do best to establish a routine where they are active and connected with others in a digital way or at a safe distance.
“If we know of people who have preexisting conditions, we should reach out to them,” Gladding said. “Talking frankly but in a calm way settles individuals down more than hyping them up. It is easy to play the hysteria card at moments like this, but it is best to play the constructive card in showing others what is being done to combat the virus.”
Hagler said people who are self-isolating or being quarantined inside their homes should call their relatives and friends and send them emails.
“You can’t catch this virus over the phone,” he said.
Hagler also encouraged people to write letters and send photographs to elderly family members and friends who are being isolated in nursing homes, assisted living centers and long-term care centers because of the coronavirus.
“This can help alleviate your depression and anxiety,” he said.
People anguishing during the pandemic can experience stomachaches, headaches, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, sleeping too much, depression, anxiety, fear, anger, fatigue, decreased or increased appetite, according to Scoggin and Gladding.
“These worries can sometimes result in increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs,” Scoggin said.
People should eat healthy foods, get an adequate amount of sleep and periodically leave their homes to exercise — activities that will maintain and improve their mental health, according to these three professionals.
Gladding suggested that people engage in social activities (even online), read, laugh, seek spiritual guidance or participate in spiritual practices, talk with others about their feelings, write about their thoughts and feelings. Doing yoga, developing a new hobby or continuing an existing hobby are ways people can calm down, he said.
“These are some of the best ways to deal with stress,” Gladding said. “In other words, own the stress, i.e., the feelings, but then do something else that takes your mind and body away from the immediate situation, especially a situation like this pandemic, which we have but limited power to control.”
On Thursday, Elizabeth Wheiler and another teacher led a class of 16 people doing yoga outdoors at Miller Park in Winston-Salem, instead of inside the Miller Recreation Center, which is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“When I walked out on the field with all of them, they were moaning and groaning about the grass feeling so good,” Wheiler said. “They were glad to get of the house. They missed it (yoga) so much.”
Wheiler, 68, a retired school administrator who worked in the Iredell-Statesville Schools, said the exercise improved her mental outlook.
“This is a very unusual time in history,” she said. “It’s easy to lose your perspective and to just live in fear.
“The practice of deep breathing and moving and being with like-minded people can really lift your spirits,” Wheiler said.
Scoggin also said people should breathe deeply on a regular basis.
“Deep breathing from your diaphragm is calming,” he said. “Fear and uncertainty are the new normal, and it is how we hold and manage these feelings that is key.”
Scoggin and Gladding recommended that people who have troubling coping with the pandemic should seek professional help or consult with their spiritual adviser.
“Be kind to yourself and unashamed for what you’re feeling and need,” Scoggin said.
Most people can cope with the issues they face during this pandemic if it lasts a few months, Hagler said. If the pandemic lasts for many months, more people could suffer mental health crises, he said.
“This is going to pass, but we don’t know when it will pass,” Hagler said.
