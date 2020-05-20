The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued new guidance Tuesday evening for restaurants and bars ahead of Gov. Roy Cooper's expected announcement this afternoon that the state will move into Phase 2 of reopening Friday.
Although the guidance document was released Tuesday night, it's dated Friday, which is when restaurants and bars are expected to able to reopen for sit-down service. Restaurants and bars have been limited to takeout and delivery service since March.
The guidance lays out both suggested policy for restaurants in regards to wearing masks, the size of a dining party and the use of communal seating, while also listing restrictions about the number of people allowed inside the business.
Restaurants and bars will be limited to 50% capacity indoors through Phase 2 and all patrons must sit 6 feet apart if they are not sharing a table. People sitting at lunch counters or bars must also be 6 feet apart.
Restaurants are also required to screen employees for symptoms daily and immediately send symptomatic workers home to isolate.
N.C. DHHS strongly recommends employees and customers wear a cloth or disposable face covering when they may be less than 6 feet from other people in the restaurant.
