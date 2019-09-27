GREENSBORO — The state has said it intends to revoke the license of a second substance-abuse treatment agency here that provides housing to its clients in "an elaborate system" that caused some clients' addiction problems to grow worse, according to a new state report.
The state Division of Health Service Regulation sent three letters on Sept. 12 to United Youth Care Services, at 1207 4th St., fining the agency a total of $6,000, barring it from accepting new clients and telling the group that it intends to revoke its license to provide services.
The letters were addressed to Sandra A. Grace, the agency's clinical director.
A 60-page report released with the letters said that the state conducted numerous interviews with current and former clients and current and former staffers of the agency.
The report says that "clients with Medicaid were recruited by facility staff, promised free housing, but only on the condition their Medicaid could be billed."
The report said an investigation showed the agency's chief executive officer and president was among the staffers that "oversaw and paid for substandard housing in various locations" including hotels and apartment complexes around Greensboro.
The report said the agency "orchestrated an elaborate system of using clients with mental health and substance abuse diagnoses, to make their housing contingent on the facility obtaining Medicaid reimbursements for treatment services that were not properly documented, falsified or not provided. Former clients interviewed reported their addiction became worse while being provided services by United Youth Care Services, Inc."
The agency has said the allegations are false and that they are appealing the findings.
"We believe that the accusations are based on inaccurate media articles and, certainly, due process has not been rendered," United Youth Care said in a statement released by its Washington-based lawyer, Knicole Emanuel.
The agency can appeal the state's action with a plan to correct any deficiencies. It was unclear Friday where that process stands.
Emanuel also represents Ready4Change, a similar Greensboro agency that received a letter earlier this month that the state intends to revoke its license.
The United Youth Care Services report quotes in detail interviews and emails it received from clients and staffers that paint a picture of intimidation, corruption and incompetence in the way the agency handled treatment and housing programs.
One former staffer told state investigators that she was a recruiter for United Youth Care Services. The report said she "made announcements to potential United Youth Care Services, Inc. clients at the Department of Social Services, bus stops, while riding public buses, parks, the courthouse, and any other public place where she thought people with Medicaid may be."
The woman was quoted in the report saying: "I gave out pamphlets and business cards. 'Hey girl you got Medicaid, I'm gonna hook you up (with housing).'"
One former employee wrote state officials in an email that staff members were asked by the agency's management to falsify records to make it appear they were treating some clients. That enabled the agency to collect Medicaid payments for the clients.
"We were writing notes for people who were not in group or attend(ing) class," according to a quote in the state report. "We have a sign in sheet. Sometimes people would sign in for other people, sometimes people who were not on the sign in sheet would have a note. Workers were asked ... to write notes that (were) already billed on knowing they were not in group. Notes were written dishonestly."
The report quotes former clients who said they were pressured to say they abused drugs and alcohol to qualify for housing.
In one interview, a client said they told the agency's program director, "I don't do drugs and I don't need substance abuse treatment."
According to the report, the program director said if the client wanted the housing, "you have to act like you're on drugs."
During the week that the state sent its letters and report to United Youth Care Services, some residents in the program who are living at the South Pointe Apartments in Greensboro were asked to leave by early October, according to local housing advocates.
Brett Byerly, executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition, which assists people in finding temporary and permanent housing, wrote this week in an email that his group estimates that 15-20 households are at "imminent risk of homelessness." He based that number on eviction filings from United Youth Care Foundation, a group incorporated by the same person who formed United Youth Care Services, records show.
Byerly said it's unclear how many people are affected.
"Most of those families are at South Pointe. As far as I know, they have not yet been padlocked out just yet," he wrote in the email. "I expect that to happen in the next week to month."
Byerly said that it's possible United Youth Care Services could operate for at least several months through its various appeals processes.
He said some media reports have said that more than 200 people are in housing provided by the agency and that number could grow if it is allowed to continue admitting clients.
"If and when their license actually gets revoked, we are looking at an awful lot of people who will not have anywhere to go," Byerly wrote in the email.
Residents of South Pointe have told the News & Record that apartments are infested with insects and windows are broken.
The program's housing issues and billing practices came to light in June when 35 people were displaced at the Georgetown Manor apartments in southwest Greensboro. That's because Duke Energy turned off the power due to an unpaid bill from the leasing company the agency hired.
Residents complained about the living conditions to officials, revealing that they had been residing there conditionally with the help of United Youth Care.
Now, most of the apartments where those people were living have been condemned by city inspectors because of roaches, missing windows and other housing code violations. The owner has been working for several months to bring those apartments to code.
The owner, who lives in Los Angeles, said this week that she had no idea substance-abuse clients were being housed there in crowded and substandard conditions.
Sherry Cross, who grew up in North Carolina, attended UNCG and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, said the agency left her apartments "in unbelievable condition."
