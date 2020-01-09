Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the N.C. Supreme Court

Cheri Beasley speaks at Shiloh Baptist Church this month.

 Courtesy North Carolina Judicial Branch

GREENSBORO — The first black woman to serve as chief justice of the state's highest court will be the guest speaker at Shiloh Baptist Church's "Women in White" Consecration service.

As the state's top judge, Justice Cheri Beasley of the N.C. Supreme Court oversees thousands of employees and a $500 million budget.

A former public defender and District Court judge in Cumberland County, Beasley was later elected to the state's Court of Appeals. She has served on the state Supreme Court since 2012.

The service is 4 p.m. Jan. 26, at the church, 1210 S. Eugene St.

