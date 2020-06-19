GREENSBORO — One outbreak has ended and there were no significant increases in COVID-19 cases at nursing homes and residential care facilities in Guilford County, the state's latest report shows.
There were also no additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Friday's update about ongoing outbreaks of the highly contagious coronavirus in Guilford County. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issues a twice-weekly report — on Tuesdays and Fridays — with data from congregate living settings across the state.
There are currently three nursing homes and four residential care facilities in Guilford County experiencing an ongoing outbreak: Camden Health and Rehabilitation, Clapp's Nursing Center, Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center, Brighton Gardens of Greensboro, Dismas Charities of Greensboro, Piedmont Christian Home, and Verra Springs at Heritage Greens.
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days, at minimum.
According to Friday's report, officials now believe the outbreak at Malachi House II is over.
Guilford County Public Health officials said Wednesday that before data is entered into the state's system by local communicable disease staff, it must go through a vetting process to ensure the data is correct and has been assigned to the proper county.
County health officials said in an email to the News & Record that they are working with long-term care facilities to ensure they "are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to residents and staff."
All updates are sent to the state as quickly as possible, county health officials said.
"Be assured that health department staff are working as hard as they can in this pandemic that we all find ourselves in," they said in the email.
