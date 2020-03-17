GREENSBORO — A bipartisan group of state legislators is hosting a "virtual town hall" Wednesday evening to get the word out about what's happening locally with the coronavirus pandemic.
Area residents can either view the event online or listen by telephone to the Guilford County COVID-19 Response Virtual Town Hall. The program is being broadcast without a live audience from a studio at UNCG.
Democratic state Sens. Gladys Robinson and Michael Garrett, both of Greensboro, are hosting the event with state Reps. Ashton Clemmons, D-Greensboro, and John Faircloth, R-High Point.
"Members of the public can interact online or call in with their questions on the local impact of COVID-19," the legislators said in a news release.
The 90-minute town hall is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and also includes officials from area hospitals, a state health officer, Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing and Iulia Vann, the county Health Department's interim director.
To stream the event online, visit here
To participate by phone, call 1-415-655-0002, and use access code 801-142-191.
Event organizers ask that call-in participants mute their phones after dialing in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.