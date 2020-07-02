GREENSBORO — State health officials reported Thursday new outbreaks of COVID-19 at two Guilford County nursing homes.
Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation at 5100 Mackay Road in Jamestown had four residents test positive for the highly contagious disease, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Friends Home West at 925 New Garden Road had two staff members and one resident test positive for the new coronavirus, according to the report.
No deaths were reported at either home.
Administrators at each of the facilities could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.
Eight other Guilford County facilities also have ongoing outbreaks, but their number of cases hasn't changed since Tuesday, when state health officials last released data. They are:
• Brighton Gardens, which has had 22 cases and no deaths.
• Camden Health and Rehabilitation, 77 cases and 11 deaths.
• Clapp's Nursing Center, 94 cases and 24 deaths.
• Dismas Charities, seven cases and no deaths.
• Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation, 95 cases and 13 deaths.
• Open Door Ministries, five cases and no deaths.
• Piedmont Christian Home, 62 cases and eight deaths.
• Verra Springs at Heritage Greens, eight cases and no deaths.
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
