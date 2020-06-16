GREENSBORO — COVID-19 is responsible for the deaths of 19 more residents from nursing homes and residential facilities in Guilford County, state health officials said in a report released Tuesday.
The twice-weekly report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, issued on Tuesdays and Fridays, shows the additional number of residents from the following locations who have died from the highly contagious coronavirus:
- Nine residents of Clapp’s Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden.
- Six residents of Piedmont Christian Home in High Point.
- Three residents from Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro.
- One resident from Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greensboro.
Danielle Hollowell, an administrator at Clapp’s Nursing Center, said the state’s report can appear misleading because of the time it can take for local data to get counted at the state level. For instance, she said the center has experienced one death in the past 10 days — not nine deaths since the state’s last report published Friday.
Information about COVID-19 deaths is reported to the local health department, which then reports the data to state health officials.
“It has to go through so many channels,” Hollowell said during a telephone interview Tuesday.
As for Clapp’s status, Hollowell said they are seeing “great progress” in recoveries among some residents who had tested positive for COVID-19.
“We believe we’ve gotten past the worst of it,” Hollowell said. “We’re not seeing any re-infections.”
Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center has faced recent criticism — and an investigation by state health officials — about accusations surrounding a delay in reporting the accurate number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The center released a statement on Tuesday that, as of Friday, its count of positive residents and staff “is consistent with the numbers reported to the local health department and published by” the state.
Maple Grove did not respond to questions asked by the News & Record in an email Tuesday about the investigation and about concerns raised by several families who had relatives at the facility. Among the complaints from families is what they describe as a lack of timely and accurate information from Maple Grove about how the outbreak intensified.
Maple Grove said in the statement the center will continue to work with local and state health departments. The center also said a secure isolation unit is in place at the facility that “meets the requirements for mold remediation, an exceptionally high standard.”
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days, at minimum.
Ongoing outbreaks in Guilford County’s nursing homes include:
- Camden Health and Rehabilitation: 17 staff and 58 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven residents have died.
- Clapp’s Nursing Center: 28 staff and 63 residents have tested positive. Twenty-four residents have died.
- Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center: 11 staff and 54 residents have tested positive. Thirteen residents have died.
Here’s the status of outbreaks in Guilford County’s residential care facilities:
- Piedmont Christian Home: 13 staff and 47 residents have tested positive. Eight residents have died.
- Malachi House II: six staff and 10 residents have tested positive.
- Brighton Gardens of Greensboro: six staff and 16 residents have tested positive.
- Dismas Charities of Greensboro: one staff member and six residents have tested positive.
- Verra Springs at Heritage Greens: two staff members and five residents have tested positive.
