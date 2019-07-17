GREENSBORO — Residents of Battle Forest Village might have to repave a fragmented parking lot on their own dime, but state highway officials are considering other ways they could help fix some of the lingering aftereffects from nearby Urban Loop construction.
Homeowners in this townhouse community of about 150 units are complaining that after construction, private contractors building the Loop’s adjoining noise wall did not replace a parking lot they tore up.
State officials say it’s up to the homeowners association to repave what is now a grassy field — which isn’t popular with some residents.
State officials also are weighing how they might fix other problems that Battle Forest residents have pointed out in connection with the massive road project.
Items under consideration include replacing mismatched shingles on the roof of one unit affected by the project, improving some of the landscaping near the new noise wall and closing off a driveway into the development just up the street from the new highway.
Kay Thornton, the complex’s property manager, said residents want to close off access from that part of the community to Lawndale Drive because the driveway is too close to the Urban Loop’s future on-ramp.
The proximity could create a traffic hazard by mixing motorists accelerating toward the highway with drivers turning in and out of the driveway, residents fear.
“We agreed that if the (homeowners association) requested in writing, we would consider closing the driveway,” said Patty Eason, a DOT engineer.
She said until the request is received, contractors are continuing with construction plans that leave the driveway in place.
Thornton, an executive with Slatter Management Services, said she could not say whether the association’s board of directors was likely to make such a request at its meeting next week.
Battle Forest Village lost about 25 percent of its units to the next-to-last segment of the Urban Loop, which extends easterly from Battleground Avenue to Lawndale Drive and is expected to open later this year.
The unit with mismatched shingles was part of what remained after highway contractors demolished part of one townhouse structure to make way for the noise wall, but preserved the rest of the building and put new shingles atop the end unit.
Eason said the state agency is reviewing the requirements for roof replacement with the demolition contractor. Ultimately, if the wrong shingles were installed, “we will work to resolve that,” she said.
But the truncated parking lot remains a sore spot with some residents. It serves several units at 3303 Regents Park Lane, forcing some residents and visitors to find other places to park.
North Carolina transportation officials contend they paid the homeowners association enough for a utility easement during construction to cover the cost of all lot repairs. But that’s a claim not all Battle Forest residents accept.
Outspoken Battle Forest homeowner Jim Bishop said DOT officials and a representative of the contractor, Flatiron Construction, assured him months ago they would return the parking lot to its original condition after construction.
“What they’re doing is not right,” Bishop said of the current situation. “Flatiron and DOT said they would put it back when they got done. I was there when they said it.”
County records show that the parking area is valued for tax purposes at $9,700 with some depreciation for wear and tear, but none for any loss of function.
Thornton said she did not want to speculate about whether the homeowners association would agree to repave the lot on its own or take some other action.
But Bishop said the association does not have the money to tackle the job and it should not be asked to do so.
Individual homeowners in Battle Forest Village filed a successful lawsuit against DOT for the losses in property value they might suffer because of the Urban Loop’s nearby location.
However, that case did not address physical damage to such community assets as a parking lot, Bishop said.