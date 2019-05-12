GREENSBORO — If the Moravian cookie becomes the official state cookie, you can thank 63 students from Brooks Global Studies.
These fourth graders didn’t want to just learn state history. They wanted to change it.
Their teacher, John Phillips, told his three social studies classes that it was fourth graders who got sweet potatoes named the state vegetable in the mid-1990s.
He challenged them to suggest new state symbols.
They did lots of research and came up with two — the state cookie should be the Moravian cookie, and the state battleship should be USS North Carolina.
They gathered facts, learned how bills become laws, and each student wrote — and
typed — a formal letter to at least one state legislator.
“They learned real quick that 10-year-olds can have a voice,” Phillips said. “You don’t have to be old enough to vote to have a voice.”
In his letter, Logan Buckley told legislators that nearly all Moravian spice cookies are made in North Carolina.
Caleb Palmer wrote: “Moravian cookies date back to the 18th century when settlers from the European kingdom of Moravia journeyed to America and founded the town of Salem in 1766.”
“One of the highlights of a visit to old Salem is a stop at the Winkler Bakery, which was built in 1800,” Caleb wrote. “Today the baker still produces some treats that made it famous over 200 years ago.”
Phillips included a cover letter with the students’ letters, describing their effort. About a month after he mailed them, he heard back from Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford.
Hardister told Phillips there wouldn’t be time to propose such a bill during last year’s short session, but he would roll it out during this year’s long session. He filed it in March, joined by sponsors Rep. Ashton Clemmons, D-Guilford, Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and Rep. Holly Grange, R-New Hanover.
“Having students involved in the legislative and civic process is great for North Carolina,” Hardister said in a news release. “It is an excellent experience for students, and it shows that anyone can influence our democratic process.”
Both the state-cookie bill and state-battleship bill were approved unanimously in the N.C. House last week and sent to the Senate Rules and Operations Committee for consideration.
“No one’s going to vote against a cookie — it’s an election year,” Phillips joked.
But even if the proposals don’t pass, “it’s a good exercise” on how government works, he said.
This year’s fourth-graders, also studying state history, watched on Facebook Live as the cookie bill was introduced on the floor of the House.
Phillips shared updates on the two bills on a bulletin board in the hallway, and the whole school is excited about their progress.
“I’m just as giddy as the kids are,” he said. “I can tell my grandkids someday that I had a chance to add to the history of North Carolina.”