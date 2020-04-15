RALEIGH — Bond funding will pay for widening 1.5 miles of U.S. 70 in Guilford County, N.C. Department of Transportation says.
N.C. DOT said Wednesday in a news release the $11.1 million project will widen an area between Mt. Hope Church/McLeansville Road and Birch Creek Road east of Greensboro.
The road will be widened to five lanes including a shared center turn lane and intersections will be improved at Mt. Hope Church Road, Debanne Road, Pine Tree Drive, Spruce Tree Drive, Birch Creek Road and Sun Lake Drive, DOT said.
Work on the project can begin as early as July 1 and should be mostly finished by November 2021, the agency said. The project will be paid for with Build NC Bonds money. The Thompson Arthur division of APAC Atlantic Inc. was awarded the project.
DOT said the work is part of a larger project to widen U.S. 70 between Penry and Rock Creek Dairy roads. The section between Penry and Willowlake roads is already complete. The eastern sections are being considered for future funding, DOT said.
