State and local officials are assessing flood and wind damage from last week’s heavy rainfall and strong winds that pummeled most of North Carolina and the Southeast.
Forecasters say more rain is expected this week in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
The N.C. Division of Emergency Management didn’t have any damage estimates Monday from last week’s storms, said Keith Acree, an agency spokesman. State emergency- management officials are available to help local officials with their preliminary damage assessments.
“Local communities are still assessing their damage,” Acree said.
The heavy rainfall and strong winds flooded homes, backyards and roads, and toppled trees and branches, causing nearly 100,000 power outages throughout the state. Flooding, downed trees and utility lines forced the N.C. Department of Transportation to close roads and bridges last week in Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford, Yadkin, Stokes, Wilkes, Watauga, Ashe, Surry and Alleghany counties.
The storms are being blamed for the deaths of five people in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. Terry Roger Fisher, 73, of Gaston County died in a storm-related crash on Thursday.
Fisher was driving his pickup, which hydroplaned in heavy rain, plunged down a 25-foot embankment and overturned in a creek, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation will assess the damage to flood-ravaged roads and bridges before they estimate the amount of damage to them, said Aaron Moody, a DOT spokesman.
“It just takes time,” Moody said.
A tornado that touched down 4 miles west of Liberty in Randolph County destroyed an unoccupied chicken coop and damaged a large farm outbuilding, the weather service said. The tornado also damaged a garage, which collapsed.
Jared Byrd, the deputy director of the Randolph County Emergency Services, said Monday that he didn’t have an immediate estimate of that damage. Strong winds also damaged 15 to 20 homes in Randolph County.
A male resident was severely injured Friday in Randleman when a large tree limb fell on him, Byrd said. The resident was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Byrd declined to identify the victim, citing federal medical-privacy laws.
The Yadkin River, which flooded areas in Yadkin, Davie and Forsyth counties last week, has receded back into its banks, according to the National Weather Service. Creeks and streams also flooded areas in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
Officials in Yadkin County are assessing damage from flooding and the strong winds, including checking 14 earthen dams, said Lisa Hughes, the Yadkin County manager. Floodwater damaged two fields at the Yadkin County Park at 6500 Service Road, which is next to the Yadkin Family YMCA.
Yadkin officials didn’t have an accurate appraisal of the damage on Monday, Hughes said.
Officials in Davie County and Elkin said their areas had no widespread flood or wind damage.
As residents recover from the damage from last week’s storms in the Triad and northwestern counties, another round of rain is heading their way this week, forecasters say.
Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will combine with a slow-moving cold front across the central United States to produce widespread moderate to heavy rain in the mid-Atlantic states, including North Carolina, the weather service said.
Beginning today, a strong chance of rain exists for Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone with high temperatures ranging from near 63 degrees in Forsyth County, near 64 degrees in Surry County and near 55 degrees in Watauga County. Today’s low temperatures will range from around 45 degrees in Winston-Salem and around 42 degrees in Mount Airy with a 30% chance of rain in both cities.
The low temperature tonight in Boone will be around 41 degrees with a 50% chance of rain.
