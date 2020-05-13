GREENSBORO — Local officials responded to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s pandemic-fueled money woes Wednesday by rescheduling about $71 million in spending on area construction projects.
Projects pushed back from one to five years included widening a stretch of Battleground Avenue, improvements to several interstate interchanges and two projects at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
In a 90-minute online meeting, the local Metropolitan Planning Organization voted unanimously for the changes. Board members, though, said they hoped some of the projects could be put back on their original schedules once the pandemic is history.
“The only thing I can guarantee about this list is that it will change again because right now we are not confident about how the revenue picture looks more than three months out,” said Mike Fox, a Greensboro lawyer who serves on both the local board and as chairman of the state Board of Transportation.
Projects already under construction are continuing, which is good news for the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop where work is on schedule between Lawndale Drive and U.S. 29, state Division 7 Engineer Mike Mills said.
“He’s still looking to have the section between Lawndale and North Elm Street open later this year,” Mills said of the contractor.
Mills said that highway improvements near the Publix distribution center that is under construction east of the city also remain on track.
Wednesday’s local reshuffling was part of a statewide response required because even before the COVID-19 crisis turned the economy inside out, NCDOT’s finances were worn thin by repairs stemming from previous years of hurricane damage and costs linked to successful lawsuits challenging the agency’s condemnation powers.
But those problems were magnified by the pandemic’s impact on fuel and vehicle sales that provide much of the department’s tax revenue.
Fox said NCDOT is looking at a $300 million shortfall in the immediate future.
“At some point, people will start driving more so the revenue will improve,” he said.
But the question for future transportation spending hinges on what type of economic recovery follows the pandemic and how fast it occurs, Fox said.
At his divisional level, which includes Guilford, Rockingham, Alamance, Caswell and Orange counties, Mills said 31 projects were in preparation before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, but that number has since been cut to 10 in order to conserve money.
He said that if they haven’t already, area residents soon will notice roadways looking unkempt because regular mowing normally started earlier in the spring won’t begin until next month.
“We’ve laid off about 50% of our temps and embedded contractors,” Mills said.
The local group, known by its MPO acronym, is the planning arm for Greensboro-area transportation projects. Its voting members include Fox, Mayor Nancy Vaughan and other elected Guilford County officials.
City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter chairs the board. Members discussed Wednesday whether there was any way to avoid one of the project delays — the interchange at Interstate 40 and Rock Creek Dairy Road.
Board member and Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson said that without the planned upgrade, future traffic turmoil could be expected because of commercial building already under way and other economic development plans soon to take shape in that area.
“We already have problems during rush hour,” Branson said of the interchange.
Initially planned for construction in 2026, the interchange project was moved back at least three years by Wednesday’s vote.
Mills said that given NCDOT’s current financial predicament, “it might be difficult to move it up much more.”
