Charter Communications says that it anticipates being able to match expected increased usage of Spectrum Cable as more people stay home due to concerns over COVID-19. And the company will be offering free access for 60 days to households with students that do not already have a broadband subscription, since many students are expected to be taking classes online.
"The network is built to sustain maximum capacity during peak usage, which is typically in the evenings, so a surge during the day would be well within the network’s capabilities to manage," according to a statement from the company. "Charter will continue to closely monitor this dynamic situation, and is well-prepared to continue delivering reliable connectivity."
Households with students K-12 and/or college students can contact 844-488-8395 for more information. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
Charter said it will also open its Wi-Fi hotspots for public use.
"As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic," according to Charter, "broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends."
