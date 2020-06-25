GREENSBORO — Although Mayor Nancy Vaughan didn’t have a formal role in a town hall meeting Thursday night, she told more than 150 people on a Zoom call that she and the rest of City Council are listening to the demands of the Greensboro Rising protesters to make changes in policing in the city.
Greensboro Rising, which has been among the leaders of several days of protests earlier this month, has made 10 formal demands of the city including making “amends” to the family of Marcus Smith, a Black man who died in police custody in 2018, reducing what it calls police violence and decriminalizing marijuana.
Several of the two-dozen speakers who made comments and asked questions of the Greensboro Criminal Justice Commission said they support Greensboro Rising.
Thursday’s meeting was the second this month the commission held to get feedback on policing issues. The first Zoom call a week ago drew 250 people, but was abruptly ended after about 40 minutes due to technical difficulties.
Members of the commission, which is appointed by the City Council to review complaints about law enforcement and make recommendations, told listeners on the call that they struggle to get statistics and data from the Greensboro Police Department, but members feel they are gaining the influence and information they need to make changes on behalf of residents.
The commission was created about 18 months ago. Since then it has done research on police searches of motorists and recommended that the City Council adopt a “written consent” policy so that people who are stopped by police without probable cause can sign a form that says they are aware of their rights.
But speakers on the call had more recommendations and questions.
RJ Boutelle said he is worried when he hears that the Greensboro Police Department investigates complaints against it without outside review. Although the Criminal Justice Advisory Commission has a subcommittee that reviews police complaints, the subcommittee does not yet have subpoena power or other abilities to deeply investigate complaints, Boutelle said.
Commission Member Tom Phillips said the General Assembly is now considering a bill that would give subpoena power to the subcommittee called the Greensboro Police Community Review Board.
Margaret Jeanette told the commission that, as a 21-year-old white woman, she does not feel protected by the police. She said that she and her friends have suffered sexual assaults and that the police are dismissive of many of their cases.
She said, “there will never be trust between the Greensboro people and the Greensboro Police Department as long as it exists.”
One speaker, Michael Pendergraf, asked commission members if they have the power to change police policy.
“No, we have to lean on council to help support us,” said Member Kay Brown.
Council members Marikay Abuzuaiter and Michelle Kennedy joined Vaughan in listening in on the call, although commission members led the conversation.
“We didn’t want to suck the air out of this town hall meeting,” Vaughan said. “We have been actively listening. It doesn’t mean because we haven’t been talking we haven’t been listening.”
Commission members said they would invite some of the speakers to future work sessions so they can get a deeper understanding of public needs and concerns.
After one person said she had asked, without success, for the police to provide her with arrest data broken down by race, age and gender, one commission member said her request is reasonable.
“What you’ve asked for is not a lot at all, to be honest with you,” said commission member Quentin Brown. “What you’re basically asking for is full transparency.”
