GREENSBORO — A day after the 40th anniversary of the Greensboro Massacre, some members of the Greensboro City Council said they have already apologized for the events that left five protestors dead.
Several speakers at the City Council’s regular monthly meeting for public comments challenged the council Monday night to apologize formally for the killings that some say could have been prevented by the police.
Speaker Marcus Hyde said the Greensboro Police Department was racist in 1979 and that the department is still racist.
He referred to the 2018 death of homeless man Marcus Smith after police hogtied his hands to his feet behind his back while in police custody. He said the police covered up that event and that they covered up their role in the events at Morningside Homes in 1979, when members of the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party killed five anti-Klan marchers and wounded 10 others.
“Until there’s an admittance to what the city did, there is no justice, there is no peace,” Hyde said.
Hyde was one of several speakers who mentioned the Greensboro Massacre and criticized the council for not issuing a formal apology or for making inadequate apologetic comments. He mentioned that the council discussed the massacre in the days following a 2017 event in Charlottesville, Va., that left one protestor dead.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower responded to Hyde’s charge: “Let me be clear — when I made that apology in 2017 it was sincere. I don’t open my mouth unless I believe what I say. I care about what happened 40 years ago when I was 19.”
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said, “there may be people out there who want to belittle what we said. We said what it meant to us. We gave a heartfelt apology to what those events meant to us and we apologized for the rift in our city.”
The meeting, held at Griffin Recreation Center in Councilwoman Tammi Thurm’s District 5, was one of the council’s rotating meetings designed to give greater access to residents in different parts of the city.
It was the first meeting since Mayor Nancy Vaughan introduced new rules for public speakers that barred them from talking about specific city employees or matters under litigation.
Several speakers pushed the boundaries of her rules, reading the names of police officers involved in the Marcus Smith death or talking about the lawsuit that Smith’s family filed against the city.
In one case, Vaughan attempted to rule a speaker out of order but — without a microphone — her voice was barely heard as the speaker talked through the public address system.
Speaker Billy Belcher said the mayor is trying to silence critics: “You complain to the press about the same issues being raised every month. I would be glad to leave you alone. I hate coming here. I don’t like public speaking.”
After Belcher asked several questions about the Smith case, Vaughan said, “We are not answering because it is in litigation — we are not going to discuss items that are in litigation.”
Aside from a few loud outbursts from members of an audience of about 50 people, no other interruptions were ruled out of order by the mayor and nobody was ejected from the meeting. In recent months a handful of audience members were removed for interrupting other speakers or council members.
