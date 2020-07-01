GREENSBORO — Protesters are filling streets across the city, state and nation, pressing elected officials to look more closely at how their police departments operate.
In Greensboro, that scrutiny has become even more localized as elected officials have raised questions about the private security company that patrols the J. Douglas Galyon Depot on East Washington Street.
In June, the City Council voted 8-1 to not renew the contract of North State Security Group amid complaints that the company's employees have been too aggressive in their handling of certain situations.
Now, the city is working with another company to temporarily provide armed guards at the depot while officials map out criteria for the next security contractor.
Meanwhile, North State says it was blindsided by the decision and, after four years of work at the bus depot, wasn't aware of the concerns.
That changed after they were brought up by council members during a June 16 meeting.
The discussion was spearheaded by Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who said she's heard several complaints about bad treatment of minority and homeless people at the depot.
"They feel like they are being watched," she said at the meeting. "Some felt they're being profiled."
North State's contract called for 13 people to work security at the depot — 11 armed guards and two sworn officers who have the right to make arrests like police.
A new contract from the Winston-Salem company, which was rejected, would have paid North State $1.8 million over three years.
In an interview Wednesday, Hightower said she supports having armed guards at the depot because the presence of cash and mass transit can attract crime. But she believes other companies could do the same job using a lighter touch.
It's the use of North State's two sworn officers that especially concerns Hightower and the possibility they could be making questionable arrests.
She said she's heard complaints that North State personnel have been too aggressive when trying to prevent loitering. Others have complained to her that security guards seem "militaristic" and that they are out to strike fear into passengers.
"They shouldn't feel intimidation as they try to access the system," she said.
It's the city's right, Hightower said, to question and evaluate the companies it hires — even if the debates aren't always pleasant. And in this case, Hightower said she and other council members have an obligation to push city staff to ask for other companies to submit bids.
William Comer, North State's owner and CEO, said his company will submit another bid for the contract. He added that city officials have always praised North State's performance.
"I know of no security companies nor law-enforcement agencies which do not receive complaints," he said Wednesday. "That said, I am aware of our company only receiving three complaints over the past 12 months, none of which were substantiated."
Comer said he is puzzled why Hightower would bring up complaints he hasn't heard from other city officials.
"I'm not sure what Ms. Hightower's procedure is for bringing alleged complaints to the city's attention," Comer said.
Comer said his sworn officers receive 630 hours of law-enforcement training and 24 hours of training annually "which includes a course in juvenile and minority-sensitivity training."
Comer said North State has only been doing what city officials have requested and he would be glad to remove the sworn officers and substitute them with armed guards that don't have the power to arrest.
"But I don't understand why they had to drag our company through the mud, and our officers through the mud, with these uncorroborated allegations," Comer said.
