In this 2018 photo, Kimberley Gonzalez, 9, holds her breath as she swims underwater at Bur-Mil Park Aquatic Center in Greensboro.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Swimming will cost another dollar per person at Bur-Mil and other Guilford County parks next year under a new fee schedule.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners adopted a new fee schedule for Guilford County parks that is expected to raise an additional $37,000 per year in revenue.

The increased fees will apply to a wide range of uses including picnic shelter rental, county pool swimming passes, athletic field usage, and event staffing and bar fees. Changes are effective Jan. 1.

County park officials said they expect the increases to boost revenue by about 3.8% above the roughly $975,000 that Guilford County earned from such fees in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

