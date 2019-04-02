GREENSBORO — The city of Charlottesville, Va., hired an independent law firm to conduct a massive investigation of what happened in the deadly aftermath of a white nationalist rally and to recommend what the city should do about it.
That, on a smaller scale, is what some Greensboro city officials would like to see happen here seven months after a man died while hogtied in police custody.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy said Tuesday that this city needs an independent report on what happened Sept. 8 when Marcus Deon Smith died after police restrained him with a RIPP Hobble device by binding his hands to his feet behind him while he was lying on his abdomen.
“I’m really just interested in a legal analysis from somebody with a background in that area to determine what steps we need to take,” Kennedy said Tuesday in an interview.
Kennedy told a large audience at the City Council’s monthly town hall meeting Monday that it’s time for an investigation after months of angry protests and public statements at the council’s public forums.
She said Tuesday that she will make a motion to call for the investigation at the next City Council meeting on April 16.
Kennedy said she is asking for the investigation to assure government transparency and to determine the truth of what happened in order to reunite a city divided.
“The worst thing we can have as a city is further fracture,” she said.
But Councilman Justin Outling said Tuesday that an investigation is not needed because all the facts in the Smith case are readily available.
“What is the goal for having an investigation?” Outling asked. “What value is an investigation going to add to this scenario?”
The State Bureau of Investigation conducted a probe into the case last fall and then-Guilford County District Attorney Doug Henderson said he would not recommend any action against the police officers involved. Current District Attorney Avery Crump has not taken action either.
Smith, 38, died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by a variety of factors including “prone restraint” at the hands of police as well as a combination of drugs, alcohol and cardiovascular disease, the state medical examiner said in an autopsy report. The report also ruled Smith’s death a homicide.
Vaughan said an independent law firm that employs, perhaps, former officials who may have served in the court system would be the ideal group to investigate the Smith case.
“What I would like to see is that some of the misinformation out there would be corrected,” she said. “There’s been talk of a cover-up. I don’t believe there’s been a cover-up and I believe an investigation would prove that.”
Vaughan also said that “it is said quite frequently police violated their protocol. I don’t think that happened. It would be nice for an investigative body to put that to rest one way or another.”
The Hunton & Williams law firm spent months in Charlottesville compiling hundreds of interviews, hours of videotape and a half-million pages of documents. It was brought in after a white supremacist rally on Aug. 12, 2017, left one counterprotester dead when a man rammed a car into a group on a street. Also, two Virginia state troopers died the same day when their helicopter crashed while they were monitoring the protests.
An investigation into the Greensboro incident would involve far fewer people, but would require a look at what the police did and how they followed up what happened with Smith.
After Smith died, the police department released multiple videos from body-worn cameras of officers who responded Sept. 8 to the 100 block of North Church Street downtown where, according to video footage, they found a disoriented and agitated Smith running and walking back and forth on Church Street near its intersection with East Market Street.
Smith often asks for help and says at least once, “I’m gonna kill myself” and also suggests he is in danger. Police stand back and ask him to stop so they can help him. Eventually they put him in the back of a police car without restraints.
In the video, Smith becomes so agitated in the car that police open the door and he rushes out.
Minutes after he is put into the car — and just seconds after he rushes out — police, with a bit of a struggle, cuff his hands behind his back and begin to bind his feet to his hands in the RIPP Hobble restraint, which is a thick fabric strip similar to a leash with a fastener to secure a person.
Smith yells and struggles and appears to gasp for breath during the process. Then he becomes still and officers check for a pulse, then begin to untie him so emergency workers can treat him.
Police said in a news release that officers responded to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Paramedics arrived about five minutes later.
Police said Smith died about an hour after he was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Outling said Tuesday that everyone can watch the videos and judge for themselves what happened.
He said he is concerned that council members who support an investigation aren’t clear on what they want to accomplish through a report and that they may be trying to calm increasingly unruly crowds at the monthly town hall meetings.
“If the goal of it is to somehow appease a group we’re hearing from at these town hall meetings then it’s a waste of money,” he said.
Outling made a different kind of statement Monday about how those unruly meetings are managed when he got up and left during a period when several members of the audience were shouting about the Smith case and the meeting became chaotic.
He said that the entire community and prospective employers pay attention to the tone of city meetings and when chaos reigns, it presents a bad impression to the world.
Outling blamed the mayor for not managing meetings to maintain order and said people can’t understand one another when several people are speaking at once.
On Monday, he left the council chambers and went to the council’s offices on the same floor to continue watching the meeting on television. He wants to hear what residents say, Outling said, but he also wants to demonstrate that he objects to the way meetings are handled.
Outling was criticized by at least one speaker for leaving the meeting while the remaining eight members of council remained.
“I don’t want my presence at town hall meetings to show that I support poor management at town hall meetings,” he said.
“I don’t have terribly many tools,” he said, “and this is the next tool and we’re going to see how it works.”