HIGH POINT — Some council members and senior city staff are in voluntary self-isolation after attending a conference in Washington, D.C., where two participants have since tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.
The city said Wednesday in a news release that the council members and staff attended a National League of Cities conference earlier this month.
The city did not release the names of those who are in isolation. Specifics about the length of quarantine and other details about the status of those affected will be managed by county health officials, the city said.
No further information was available Wednesday night, officials said.
The National League of Cities said on its website that the two people who tested positive were "active participants in the conference — attending general sessions and workshops."
Both are recovering at home and feeling better, the organization said.
The group held its Congressional City Conference, its annual legislative conference, March 8-11.
