Here are some frequently asked questions about North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s phase one loosening of restrictions that had been in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
These questions and answers are provided by the governor’s office, edited for length, clarity and style.
Q. Does this order lift the governor’s stay-at-home order?
A. No, people should still stay home, but it increases the number of reasons people are allowed to leave. All residents should continue to stay at home except for the purposes outlined in this order. Anyone feeling sick should stay home and only leave the house to seek health care or for some other necessary reason.
Q. What is different about phase one?
A. This phase:
- Eliminates distinction between essential and nonessential businesses.
- Allows most retail businesses that can comply with specific requirements to open at 50% capacity.
- Allows people to leave home for nonessential goods or services.
- Encourages state parks and trails open.
- Allows people to gather outdoors while practicing social distancing, with up to 10 people.
- Opens child care to working families.
- Encourages North Carolinians to wear cloth face coverings when outside the home in order to protect others.
Q. What businesses remain closed?
A. The following:
- Dine-in services at restaurants, which may continue to provide drive-thru, takeout and delivery.
- Personal care and grooming businesses, including barber shops, hair salons and nail salons.
- Health clubs, fitness centers, gyms, and other indoor exercise facilities (including yoga studios, martial arts facilities, indoor trampoline and rock climbing facilities).
- Entertainment facilities, including performance venues, movie theaters, bowling alleys and indoor and outdoor pools.
Q. What rules do retail businesses need to follow?
A. The following:
- Direct customers and staff to stay at least 6 feet apart except at point of sale, if applicable.
- Limit occupancy to not more than 50% of stated fire capacity and ensure that social distancing of 6 feet apart is possible.
- Mark 6 feet of spacing in lines at point of sale and in other high-traffic customer areas.
- Perform frequent and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas with a disinfectant approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for COVID-19.
- Provide, whenever available, hand sanitizer stations and ensure soap and hand drying materials are available at sinks.
- Conduct daily symptom screening of employees before entering the workplace and immediately send symptomatic workers home.
- Have a plan in place to immediately isolate an employee from work if symptoms develop.
- Post signs at the main entrances to remind people about social distancing, to request those who are or have recently been symptomatic not to enter and to notify customers of the reduced store capacity.
Retail businesses are also strongly encouraged to:
- Direct workers to stay at least 6 feet apart from one another and from customers, to the greatest extent possible.
- Provide designated times for seniors and other high-risk populations to access services.
- Develop and use systems that allow for online, email, or telephone ordering, no-contact curbside or drive-thru pickup or home delivery, and contact-free checkout.
High-volume retail businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, are strongly encouraged to:
- Install acrylic or plastic shields at cash registers.
- Clearly mark designated entry and exit points.
- Provide assistance with routing through aisles in the store.
All businesses, retail and otherwise, are also strongly encouraged to:
- Continue to promote telework and limit nonessential travel whenever possible.
- Promote social distancing by reducing the number of people coming to the office, providing 6 feet of distance between desks, and/or staggering shifts.
- Limit face-to-face meetings to no more than 10 people.
- Promote hygiene, including frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer.
- Recommend employees wear cloth face coverings and provide employees with information on proper use, removal, and washing of cloth face coverings, which protect other people more than the wearer.
- Make accommodations for workers who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, such as having high-risk workers work in a position that is not public facing.
- Encourage sick employees to stay home and provide support to do so by providing sick leave policies.
- Follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance if an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
- Provide education on COVID-19 strategies for staff such as videos, webinars, FAQs.
- Promote information on help lines for employees such as 211 and Hope4NC Helpline.
Q. Does phase one change the gathering limit of 10 people?
A. Most gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited.
Q. Can I gather freely with people outside of my household?
A. You can once again hold small outdoor get-togethers that follow social distancing guidelines and have 10 or fewer people. Because studies show that the risk of spreading COVID-19 is much greater indoors than outdoors, these social gatherings should be outdoors.
Q. What does this mean for camps?
A. Day camps and programs for children and teens may operate only if they are in full compliance with the CDC’s guidance for these programs. Day camps may not allow sports except for those sports where close contact is not required, and any activities where campers cannot maintain at least a 6-foot distance from one another are not allowed. If a day camp is operating within a business, facility, or school that is closed, the camp may operate but the location must otherwise remain closed to the general public. Overnight camps may not operate under phase one.
Q. What does this mean for places of worship?
A. Places of worship may hold services that exceed the mass-gathering limit of 10 people if those services are held outdoors in an unenclosed space and if attendees practice social distancing.
Q. Does this order allow for people to stay at hotels or other short-term vacation rentals?
A. Yes, hotels and short-term vacation rentals are allowed. However, people should practice stay-at-home guidelines and social distancing at any short-term rental.
Rental landlords should follow CDC guidelines on cleaning hotels and rental units, including using an EPA-approved disinfectant for COVID-19 between customers.
Q. Are funerals allowed under phase one?
A. Yes, funerals continue to be permitted to have up to 50 people in attendance. Those people should observe social distancing.
Q. Can people gather but stay in their vehicles in phase one?
A. Yes, events such as drive-in worship services or drive-in movies are allowed if all participants stay inside their vehicles.
Q. What does this mean for parks, trails, and playgrounds?
A. The order encourages the reopening of all state parks and trails. North Carolinians are encouraged to engage in outdoor activities, so long as they maintain social distancing.
Public playgrounds remain closed because equipment may increase the spread of COVID-19.
Read the full FAQ here.
