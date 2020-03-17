If you want to renew your driver's license or register a vehicle, you'll soon have to go online or make an appointment.
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles announced it will begin closing about 60 offices beginning Wednesday because of COVID-19.
Among the offices that will close is the Greensboro Express office at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot in downtown Greensboro.
Both DMV offices in Greensboro and Winston-Salem and the lone DMV office in High Point will be open for customers by appointment only.
"The open offices will be transitioned to handle appointment-only visits and will limit the number of customers allowed inside at the same time, depending on the office size," according to a notice on the department's website.
Before visiting an office, DMV advises people to check to see if it is open and what its operating hours are on its website.
