GREENSBORO — On Tuesday, some customers will experience water service interruptions on and near Konica Drive due to a water line relocation.

Service interruptions will begin at 5 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. The areas impacted are listed below.

• 1201 NC Hwy. 61 South, Ametek Aerospace and the area close by

• 6901 Konica Dr., Red Oak Brewery

• 6900 Konica Dr., Zink Imaging

Motorists are encouraged to use other routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

