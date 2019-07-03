GREENSBORO — Two members of the Julian Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department are without jobs Wednesday because of social media posts.
"We deeply regret the actions of our former members and we apologize to anyone that may have been offended," said James Jones, board president for the department.
Jones wrote about the incident in a news release Wednesday but did not get into specifics about the incident other than that it did not match the "community-oriented values" of the department.
He said the department's board met Tuesday to discuss the Facebook posts of one individual and the subsequent actions of another member.
He did not name the individuals, their positions or specify whether they resigned or were dismissed.
Jones said Guilford County Fire Marshal Stephen Thomas will serve as the department's interim fire chief.
Jones said the board is working with the governments of Guilford and Randolph counties to re-establish the trust of the community and will focus on professional response and conduct for anyone that needs emergency assistance.
Jones said Julian Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department respects all the residents and visitors of the fire district regardless of sex, race, color, national origin, religion, political views or sexual orientation.