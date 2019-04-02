Light snow flurries blew through Winston-Salem Tuesday, but warmer temperatures are on the way, forecasters say.
Tuesday's snowfall caused about 50 weather-related traffic crashes, some involving minor injuries, in the state's western Piedmont counties, including Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol in Salisbury.
Three of those traffic crashes happened in central Davidson County near Lexington and in Thomasville, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Winston-Salem received 0.2 inches of snow Tuesday as recorded at Smith Reynolds Airport, according to the weather service. Denton also received 0.2 inches of snow, and the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro received a trace of snow, the weather service said.
The weather service issued a winter-weather advisory Tuesday for central North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties. The light snow caused some slushy roads in those areas.
The snow, sleet and rain moved out of the Triad later Tuesday afternoon, said Brian Haines, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.
Today's forecast calls for a high temperature of 69 degrees in Winston-Salem amid sunny skies. The low temperature tonight will be around 42 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
The latest-in-the-spring snowfall ever recorded in Forsyth County was on May 24, 2008, when a tenth of an inch was reported in Pfafftown, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.