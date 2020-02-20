Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
...ACCUMULATING SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH
CAROLINA TODAY AND TONIGHT...
.PRECIPITATION OVERSPREADING THE AREA WILL CONTINUE TO TRANSITION
TO A WINTRY MIX OR MOSTLY SNOW THROUGH THE REST OF THE DAY.
PRECIPITATION WILL END LATE TONIGHT AS MOSTLY SNOW FROM NORTHWEST
TO SOUTHEAST. ROADS ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN TREACHEROUS IN MANY AREAS
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...A WINTRY MIX WILL BECOME ALL SNOW. TOTAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED TOTALS OF 3 INCHES
ARE POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...NORTHERN AND CENTRAL PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...THROUGH 7 AM EST FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE COMMUTE THIS EVENING AND FRIDAY
MORNING.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD EXTEND
INTO FRIDAY MORNING WHERE HIGHER SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OCCUR AND
WHERE SLUSHY OR ICY SPOTS LINGER.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTREME CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE OBTAINED BY
VISITING DRIVENC.GOV.
&&
Laura Carrillo and Blair Collins walk through falling snow in downtown Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. Carrillo said she "was not very happy" about the afternoon snow while Collins said she was "loving it."
The National Weather Service in Raleigh is still forecasting about 1 inch of snow to accumulate in the area. A new weather service forecast is expected at 4:30 p.m.
Snow is not sticking to roads, but it is starting to accumulate on grassy areas and on top of vehicles and other elevated surfaces. The temperature in Greensboro has dropped to 33 degrees, according to the weather service.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the area until 7 a.m. Friday.
Gov. Roy Cooper is urging residents to be prepared for the winter weather.
"The state is getting ready, and everyone else should too," Cooper said. "Don’t let the temperature right now fool you because it’s going to get colder, and this winter storm will affect most parts of North Carolina. Please pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.