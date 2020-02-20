February snowfall (copy)

Laura Carrillo and Blair Collins walk through falling snow in downtown Greensboro on Thursday afternoon. Carrillo said she "was not very happy" about the afternoon snow while Collins said she was "loving it."

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

GREENSBORO — Snow is falling in the Triad.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh is still forecasting about 1 inch of snow to accumulate in the area. A new weather service forecast is expected at 4:30 p.m.

Snow is not sticking to roads, but it is starting to accumulate on grassy areas and on top of vehicles and other elevated surfaces. The temperature in Greensboro has dropped to 33 degrees, according to the weather service.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the area until 7 a.m. Friday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is urging residents to be prepared for the winter weather.

"The state is getting ready, and everyone else should too," Cooper said. "Don’t let the temperature right now fool you because it’s going to get colder, and this winter storm will affect most parts of North Carolina. Please pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared."

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

