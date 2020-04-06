GREENSBORO — With gloves up his arms and a face mask starting just below his eyes, Rabbi Yosef Plotkin steers his minivan around Greensboro dropping off Passover Seder-to-Go kits.
“With gloves and with love,” he said of the packages — a response to social distancing on one of the most celebrated Jewish observances in the world with families and communities typically gathering for a special meal.
Passover, the eight-day religious celebration, starts at sundown on Wednesday and recalls the story of the Jews’ exodus from Egypt and of the plagues resulting from Pharaoh’s initial refusal to free the slaves.
It is a night of song and games, storytelling and interaction, good foods and symbolic bitter foods including salt water, a reminder of the tears slaves shed in Egypt.
The tradition in many families is to invite non-Jews as well as extended friends and family. Until the new coronavirus.
Because of the restrictions put in place to curtail the spread of the virus, local rabbis including Plotkin of the Chabad Jewish Center of Greensboro are suggesting that families limit their meals to whoever stays in the home.
“We understand that this will be a heartbreaking reality and a major disruption for many,” said letter signed by Jewish leaders Marilyn Chandler of the Jewish Federation of Greensboro, Fred Guttman and Andy Koren of Temple Emanuel, Plotkin and Joshua Ben-Gideon of Beth David Synagogue.
It also means that many families and individuals might take on the traditions for the first time.
The Passover Seder kits come with instructions and include everything an individual would need, including cooked eggs, horse radish, matzah bread and roasted shank bones.
“This is not something you would typically pick up while shopping — and who is shopping anyway?” Plotkin said of items in the kit, which can be ordered online through Wednesday morning.
Plotkin drops the boxes off at the front door of the address and rings the doorbell before walking away.
There’s no contact.
Someone in Wilmington ordered a kit for their mother, who is in a senior living place here. Someone else from Chicago couldn’t get home and wanted to make sure a family member here had a meal.
About 100 have been ordered largely through word of mouth and the Chabad website. The need is probably far greater, Plotkin said.
Each year, Jews around the world celebrate in exactly the same way — with the same foods and telling the story of how Jewish people were once slaves in Egypt and can now savor the taste of freedom.
“There’s been many many online guides about how to do it,” Plotkin said of the Seders that some might be doing themselves for the first time. “I’m encouraging people more to do something than worry about not getting it right. These are extenuating circumstances. Having the matzo, having the grape juice or wine, telling the story of the exodus—that’s what’s most critical.
Plotkin says that while this year might seem different, families observed the first Passover Seder in their own homes before the exodus out of Egypt.
“While each in our own homes, remember you are not alone and we are all in this together,” Plotkin said. “Faith, tradition and community has never been more important than now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.