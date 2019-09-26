HIGH POINT — A handful of people showed up at the Macedonia Family Resource Center on Thursday evening to hear how Guilford County is helping people much of society would rather forget.
People who have been convicted of crimes, served their time, and are now coming back into the community. Without support, those tasked with helping them reenter society successfully say they’re likely to commit more crimes and end up back in prison.
“We say we want to give them a second chance, but that’s not often the case,” said KJ Adams, a Guilford County Reentry case manager. “Give them the tools they need and they won’t be out there robbing people.”
Now in its second year, Guilford County Reentry — with a staff of three and a budget of $129,000 — is assisting 300 people coming out of jails and prisons try to turn their lives around. Last year, more than 19,000 men and women were released from jails in High Point and Greensboro, officials said.
Reentry case managers help former inmates find transportation, housing and jobs, get mental health and substance abuse counseling, reconnect with family and get medication.
Something as simple as identification can make a big difference for someone just coming out of jail. It helps them get jobs, housing and services that will support their success, said the Rev. Edward “Chap” Williams, director of the Reentry Council.
Williams said many of those incarcerated suffer mental health issues and aren’t equipped to get back on their feet without support.
“A lot of our jails have taken the place of our hospitals,” Williams said.
Tammy Leach, a High Point resident with three adult children, was impressed with the presentation.
“I think it’s going to work,” Leach said. “I think it’s going to make them want to change their life.”
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers scanned the small crowd in the room.
“All week long, all I’ve heard about is the shootings and the gangbangers,” he said. “It’s interesting to see how many empty seats I have here.”
Addressing his audience, Rogers said: “I want you to travel and tell the world, ‘Don’t complain, if you’re not going to come with action.’ ”
